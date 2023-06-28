Residents on 14th Street in Pine City, located just west of I-35 on the Snake River, petitioned the Pine City Council to repair their road. They say the road has had 13 inches of water over 250 feet in the spring and when dry, has caused major disrepair on their vehicles, adding that the city has promised to repair the road for years but has not. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.