Residents on 14th Street in Pine City, located just west of I-35 on the Snake River, petitioned the Pine City Council to repair their road. They say the road has had 13 inches of water over 250 feet in the spring and when dry, has caused major disrepair on their vehicles, adding that the city has promised to repair the road for years but has not.
Barb Dokken, one of the homeowners along the street who moved to the residence late last year, said, “I started the petition for the road leading to our six homes … the road is completely unacceptable. We had to call to get the road plowed. The city told us they turn around before they get there. I would ask that all of you drive down 14th Street.”
Another homeowner on the street, Michael Fisette, said that he has health concerns and worries about timely medical supply delivery or possible emergency care. “If I’m not able to get my medical supplies, I could die,” he implored. “When it’s flooded, nobody can get back there. It needs to be fixed and can’t be put off again. Last year we were told it would be fixed. We pay a huge amount of property taxes.”
Property owner on 14th Street, Bob Thompson, questioned, “I’m just wondering if Railroad Street funding couldn’t be redirected to 4th Avenue and 14th Street.”
Council member Steve Ovick said, “The needs are great, but the dollars are not – but it is a priority.”
Mayor Carl Pederson said that next year the city will be doing work in the area and that they could include the resurfacing of the road but that it’s not in the budget right now. “We hear your concerns and feel your pain and will get a plan to rebuild the road,” he added. “Next year, we’ll have a different funding mechanism.”
City and SEH engineer, Greg Anderson, noted that there will be a public meeting in September and more information at the August council meeting, adding that homeowners will be assessed for street improvements. Council member Steve Ovick added that the cost could be paid for with a combination of bond money and assessments.
City administrator, Scott Hildebrand, said that they could do 14th Street instead of Railroad. Anderson noted that they would have to rebid, however, but that they did the engineering for 14th Street two years ago and plans are in place.
Mayor Pederson made a motion to forgo the immediate repair on Railroad Street and redirect the focus to 14th Street and Clark. The motion passed.
