School board details teachers’ contract

During the March 14 regular Pine City School Board meeting, board member Dan Peterson outlined some details in the agreement with the teachers’ union. He said there were a few things at that time still needed to be agreed upon but asked the board to approve what was finalized.
Peterson said they agreed to a 3% increase on schedule C extracurricular advisors and coaches and a general increase for teacher pay of 2.2% increase for the 2021-’22 school year and a 2.4% increase for 2022-’23 school year. Teachers will also get a $1,000 one time payment as part of the ESSER funds (pandemic funding for schools). Board member Candice Ames noted that this payment falls under an ESSER fund category for the work teachers performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterson added that they would increase the HSA (Health Savings Account) by $100 in the first year and another $100 in the second year. He said personal day trade in compensation was increased as well. Five days were added for paternity leave, said Peterson.
“The rest of the issues will be worked out at the meeting tomorrow,” said Peterson. All board members voted to approve the new contract.
“Thanks for the work you put into that on both sides,” added board member Becci Palmblade.
Principal hiring
Superintendent Paula Foley said that interviews for high school principal and assistant principal are scheduled for April 4 and 5. “We had six applicants and now have five,” said Foley. “None with experience, but all have good resumes.”
Positive happenings
In the positive happenings segments of the meeting, it was noted that a parent from Foley sent a letter to the school commending Blake Groe and the pep band for their behavior.
Ames recognized Cindy Stolp stating, “Cindy has turned in the last chapter of her dissertation and soon to be giving her oral presentation. All of our good wishes will go with you.”
Superintendent Foley commended Jocelyn Rydberg for all her hard work done at getting Vision school ready for its opening. She also commended James Foster for the work he’s been doing fundraising for the new weight room.
Public forum
Several people spoke at the public forum. A student, Oliva Johnson, spoke, lending her support for the current superintendent, Paula Foley, saying that she has done a lot in the efforts against racism and homophobia.
Johnson’s mother, Danielle Davis, also spoke in support of Foley adding that she is concerned about the culture of the school board, retaining staff and superintendents and asking that parents and students be given an opportunity to evaluate the school culture.
A local daycare provider, Jordan Petranek, spoke with concerns about the school implementing free daycare using ESSER funds, saying that this could potentially put her out of business. “I am 100% not in support of a free school aged program … this would hurt my daycare tremendously. This would affect the local daycares when the school is taking away the business,” she said.
Community member, Joel Hogberg, also spoke. He addressed the board with the concern that was brought up as a point of contention in negotiations, about teachers’ children not allowed to be with them in their classroom before and after school hours. “The greatest, most influential institution is the family. Family was allowed to stay together … now parents (teacher parents) are forced to find daycare during a daycare shortage … they now have to be concerned about picking up their children on time,” said Hogberg. “Do we not trust them with their own children? Please consider this past practice to keep their children with them. I work in a district that values family and we’re reminded that family comes first.”
Two teachers, Amanda Wimmer and Becky Steffen, were asked to speak by union president, Jason Rademacher, to highlight some of the work they’ve done and share their history rooted in Pine City Schools.
Other business
Teacher David Jackson gave an update on the Lifetime Curriculm Project saying that the project is geared toward suicide prevention in middle school and high school students.
Nichole Laven, Pine City Schools director of teaching and learning, made the recommendation that the school continue offering the online academy for K-8 students, adding that offering it to older students may place too much burden on teaching staff who would be teaching both in-person and online. “I know a lot of people really like the program,” said Laven. “If we want to invest funds to make it open to K-12, we would need to listen to staff.”
Senior High English Teacher Jory Magel’s request to be moved from full-time to .7 FTE was discussed and approved for one year and then re-evaluated.
