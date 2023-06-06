Just as a community survey was about to be released to address issues concerning the 1962 wing of the Pine City School Elementary, along with other school campus needs, school administration has taken a tentative change of course and are pushing pause on the aforementioned projects.
“Over the last six months, Pine City Public Schools has embarked on a journey to address the many needs and failings within the facilities in the district,” said Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp and school board chair, James Foster, in a joint statement. “The hope was to have a solid, responsible plan to take to the public in a November referendum. This timeline was always ambitious and we knew it would be difficult.”
They went on to say that because of recent legislation, the state of Minnesota has moved the deadline to present the school’s plan up 30 days sooner than it was expected.
“Given this change in scheduling, the district feels it is much more important to get this done right and responsibly than it is to get it done quickly,” said Stolp and Foster in the statement. “As a result, the district will delay the plan to go to referendum this November. It will continue working with the steering committee, the architect (LHB) and the construction manager (R.A. Morton) to keep tweaking the plan, fine-tuning the numbers, and ensuring whatever plan we come up with meets the needs of the district in the most responsible way possible.”
They added that getting to this point has been a tremendous amount of work and that they want to thank everyone who has continued to provide input and feedback on the plan and needs of the district. “We look forward to finalizing the best possible plan to bring to the public soon,” they stated and encouraged anyone with additional questions to reach out to either of them.
