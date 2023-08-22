Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson made a special visit to Pine City Schools to update the school board on state legislation that has taken Minnesota schools and sheriff’s alike off guard.
“I’m here to give an update on SRO (school resource officer) … not a conversation I want to have,” said Nelson. “As it stands right now, I am asking to cancel our current SRO contract.”
He explained that with the recent legislation and as part of the education bill, SROs will now be limited in what force they can use on unruly students. The recent legislation impacts anyone that is contracted with the school or has school affiliation.
He added that this legislation has left attorneys questioning what to do. The law says SROs cannot use force unless there is a threat of bodily harm. Pine City Superintendent Cindy Stolp added, “Basically they just have to watch behavior until it escalates.”
“This puts our officer (SRO) in a bad place with the only option left to call someone else who is not affiliated with the school. Attorneys are dueling on what restrictions are allowed,” he said. “I can’t put my deputies in that ambiguous position of what they can do or can’t do as far as force. With the contract, officers' hands are tied, and if we don’t have a contract it opens up public safety avenue a little better.”
Still staffing the school with an officer
Nelson added that legal advisors for the sheriff’s association are advising against having the school-affiliated SRO position. “I will still staff the day to day activities like we have now, and our response time will not suffer … the deputies will still be in this building,” he noted, adding he still needs to bring the subject of funding to the county board to make sure the loss of income won’t affect his staffing.
Previously, the funding for the SRO position has been split between the county and school district. “But the sooner we get the contract back in place, the better,” he added.
Nelson said the difficult part for an SRO is that they would be held to different standards than the other officers and protocol that goes against their training. “Everything you’ve been taught in law enforcement … you can’t do instinctually and have to rethink what you can do,” he added. “The ones here wouldn’t agree to that under those conditions. And I can’t do that to my staff.”
School board chair, James Foster, noted. “In short, parents, staff and students can expect to have deputies in the school.”
He added that he felt the decision was an “incredibly irresponsible decision” implemented by the state. “This stupid decision is going to put school districts in a position without anything but a sign saying ‘this is a gun-free zone,’” added Foster. “As a special ed teacher for five years, we really relied on the SRO a lot.”
A vote was taken with all school board members voting in favor of terminating the SRO contract with the sheriff’s office.
“Neither the Pine County Sheriff’s Office nor school has a desire to terminate the contract but understands the unbelievably poor situation it would put the SRO in … and the sheriff doesn't want to do that and neither does Pine City schools … all voted in favor,” added Foster.
Call for action
The school and sheriff are calling on the public to reach out to their legislators for a special session to address this issue.
Sheriff Nelson said there is a cry for a special session among schools and sheriffs, or for clarification from the Minnesota Department of Education or attorney general’s office.
Superintendent Stolp added, “When enough people reach out to the representatives, they will likely have a special session. But we want to be prepared for the first day of school. If things change, it would be pretty seamless to go back to having an SRO.”
Nelson believes the SRO does a good job of connecting with students and backing up staff, adding, “But we are stuck with the rules put in place. It would be nice if they have a special session, but we need the people to put the pressure on legislators. I don’t know of a single staff member that doesn’t want us to be in the schools."
Though Sheriff Nelson says it would be a rare situtation where restraints and holds are used on a student, he adds, "The SROs need to have all options available to them because the unpredictable nature of the job does not change within the walls of the school.”
