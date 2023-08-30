Hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and even gardening all have one thing in common – they’re outdoors. Being outside means stepping into the home of many animals, birds, plants and insects. Including ticks.
Lone Star Ticks, a tick once thought to live in the southern part of the United States, has found it’s way to northern Minnesota, bringing with it a potentially life-threatening allergy: Alpha-gal Syndrome.
According to CBS News, the Lone Star Tick is still a really uncommon tick in Minnesota and are often brought into the state on birds and other animals that migrate. A bite from the Lone Star Tick could lead to Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS), a meat allergy that causes the bitten to be allergic to meat such as beef, pork and dairy products.
A CDC report showed that between 2010 and 2022, more than 110,000 suspected cases of AGS were identified. However, cases of AGS are not nationally notifiable to CDC, so it is not known how many cases of AGS exist in the United States.
Two residents of northern Minnesota have first hand experience with this allergy.
Gil Gamst
Gil Gamst from Sturgeon Lake first started noticing symptoms a year ago, around Father’s Day. “It’s the summertime, and it was like flu type stuff going on with me,” Gamst explains.
Gamst states that he always got sick about the same time, about five hours after he ate red meat, cheese, or anything that contained mammal. “I’d get sick and sometimes I’d get very, very sick where I couldn’t get out of bed. I was vomiting and it was real tough, and I couldn’t put it together as why this was happening,” Gamst states.
Gamst had seen a doctor for these symptoms and was diagnosed with heat exhaustion. Gamst took care for heat exhaustion, but the sickness still came if he ate red meat. Thomas Kurhajetz, a friend of Gamst, had mentioned that Gamst might have the red-meat disease. Gamst researched this disease, finding that it’s more typical in the south.
After another bout of the illness after eating a steak, Gamst knew something was wrong.
Thinking about what Kurhajetz had said about the red meat disease. Gamst brought this information to a doctor who had heard of AGS. The tests came back 100% for Alpha-gal Syndrome.
This diagnosis sent Gamst and his wife, Candice, down a road of learning what to do when you have AGS. “One thing they [the experts] want you to do, is carry an epinephrine pen, and stay away from mammal products. Which isn’t easy to do,” Gamst says. “Mammal is in almost everything, including medicine. You have got to know what you are putting in your mouth.”
Gamst has had to change his diet. Going from a steak eater, Gamst can only have chicken, fish, and eggs now for protein.
“So, at first doctors, and people told us this diet is going to be great for him. It’s all fruit and vegetables and eggs like chicken, and turkey. It’s going to be great, so we thought, ‘Okay, we will go with that.’ It could not happen to a worse guy, cause he loves steak,” Candice says.
What the Gamst’s found with this diet, is that mammal is sneaked into a lot of different food items. Bread crumbs has milk in it, ketchup has mammal, and more.
This diet has also affected how family gatherings looked for the Gamst family. Grilling was done on two different sides of the yard, just so ensure there was no cross contamination.
“You can’t even smell the meat cooking, because then it gets in your lungs and then it starts a reaction,” Gamst explains.
Currently, Gamst says that the symptoms are getting a little better. He and his wife have joined online support groups. Through these support groups, the Gamst’s have learned what is safe to eat and what not to eat.
“The hardest part is it effects everybody, not just you, but the whole family. Candice is on the diet too,” Gamst says.
Gamst hopes to spread the word so people are aware of what Alpha-gal syndrome is to help keep people in the know.
Donald Backlund
Donald Backlund from Superior Wis., had worked for the city of Superior landfill in 2017. One day, he came home, and after some time he started to feel itchy. He told his wife that he wasn’t feeling well. “She asked if I wanted to go to the emergency room, and I said no,” Backlund says.
Backlund had his wife call an ambulance. He began to sweat, followed by an upset stomach. “When the ambulance arrived and started to get out to the ambulance, I started getting dry heaves and seeing double vision. When I got to the Duluth Essentia ER, I had broke out with red rash from head to toe,” Backlund explains.
The ambulance had given him an epi pen shot and Benadryl. Later blood tests revealed Backlund had Alpha-gal Syndrome. When he got home, he did find a tick on him.
Backlund could not eat red meat or any animal with hooves.
Currently, his most recent blood test had come back showing that he is negative for Alpha-gal Syndrome. “I can eat any kind of meat again. They [the doctors] said that if my wife hadn’t called the ambulance, something much worse could have happened,” Backlund says.
Backlund hopes to make the community aware of the Lone Star Tick, and it’s Alpha-gal Syndrome.
Currently, ticks are not prevalent, but as the weather begins to cool, they re-emerge again. With hunting season right around the corner, those going into the woods should be aware.
For more information about Alpha-gal Syndrome, visit
