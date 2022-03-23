A heartfelt thanks to all who joined us in our birthday celebration. The laughter and hugs will be treasured always. Hats off to Travis and the Pizza Pub staff for a job well done. What a great venue to have in Pine City. All Praise, Glory and Honor to God for providing a safe celebration. May God continue to Bless us all.
With grateful hearts,
Marge Hawkinson and Barb Tritch
