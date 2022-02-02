The family of Rosie Struss would like to thank everyone who sent a card, made a phone call, brought food, sent flowers, gave memorials, and shared memories of Rosie.
We would like to thank Lakeside Medical Center and Accent Care Hospice team for their wonderful care of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
A special thank you to Msgr. Suchan, Deacon Biever, Kevin Cahill, and Allyssa Mattson for the beautiful service.
We would also like to extend a huge thank you to Mike, Brady, Penny and staff of Swanson Funeral Chapel for your comfort and support given to our family.
Mike and Bard Struss
Tim and Struss Family
Tami Aagaard Family
Tricia and Jeff Jahnz Family
