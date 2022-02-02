The family of William “Bill” Turgeon would like to thank the staff at Lakeside Medical Center for the special care given to Bill at Welia and Hospice. Thanks to all who sent cards, phone calls, brought food and flowers. Special thank you to Pastor John Stiles for his special words of comfort. To Glenna Reiserson and Jennifer Hansmann for the music. To Kathy Schille and women of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. To Nancy Rys, Joy Pogones and Journey North Church. Thanks to Mike, Brady and Penny at Swanson’s Funeral Chapel for your comfort and support.
God bless to all
Lois Turgeon
Greg, Cindy Turgeon and Family
Dong Turgeon and Family
Brad, Barb Turgeon and Family
Mitch (Amy Plowe) Turgeon and Family
Curt, Lori Turgeon and Family
