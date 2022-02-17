Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low around -10F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low around -10F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.