A theft occurred in downtown Pine City on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Approximately $300 was taken from a cash register at Sharper Image Salon, according to owner Debra J. Gray who was in the back of the business at the time of the theft.
A man, who has not been identified, was spotted on video footage casing several businesses along 5th Street SE. Witnesses and video footage showed the man entering Nilsson Chiropractic, More Than Sprouts, Sharper Image, and Sauser’s Hardware.
Witnesses said that man went into some of the businesses, walked around and looked into the offices.
The Pine County Sheriff's Office released a screenshot of the video footage taken in one of the businesses earlier today. Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said they have a name of a possible suspect. More details will be made known when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.