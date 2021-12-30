Join Pine City Branch Librarian, Heidi, for Thursday Morning Book Group on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the library. This book group is recommended for adults (18 and up) and regularly meets on the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. No registration is necessary.
This month we are reading Catherine Kerrison’s “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America,” the remarkable untold story of Thomas Jefferson’s three daughters—two white and free, one black and enslaved—and the divergent paths they forged in a newly independent America.
Copies of the book will be available in a book club kit at the Pine City Library. Stop by and speak with staff about signing out a copy, or call 320-629-6403 to arrange a curbside pick-up. You can also request to have a copy sent to your local East Central Regional Library branch.
Questions? Contact us via email at ecregion@ecrlib.org or give us a call at 320-629-6403. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the East Central Regional Library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
