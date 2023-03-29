An unexpected show of the aurora borealis, aka northern lights, lit up the midwest skies, which included the Pine City skies, last week on Thursday, March 23 starting around 8:30 p.m. Some reported seeing the lights that morning just before dawn as well. Thursday evening the lights were even reported as far as New Mexico and Arizona.
Many in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas even reported seeing them despite the light pollution because the solar flares were so intense. This was reportedly the strongest geomagnetic storm we’ve seen in six years, and in combination with the clear skies, it made for a breathtaking evening for those out viewing the aurora.
Auroras are triggered by interactions between charged particles streaming from the sun in the form of solar wind and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NOAA. The Earth’s magnetic field lines funnel the solar particles toward the poles, most aurora displays are only visible at very high latitudes. However, when powerful bursts of solar wind hit the planet at once, auroras can spill over significantly in the direction of the equator, such as they did on Thursday evening.
What was especially unusual was the shape of the lights, along with the pulsating lights that could be seen high in the sky. The pulsating auroras were caused when electrons are sent spinning to the Earth’s surface by complicated wave motions in the magnetosphere, according to NASA.
Oddly, space weather forecasters didn’t see this storm coming, so predicting the northern lights is not an exact science.
There are several groups on Facebook to join and watch for notifications of northern lights including Upper Midwest Aurora Hunters, Great Lakes Aurora Hunters, Twin Cities Aurora Hunters, and Aurora and Night Sky Adventures. Watch these groups for predictions, but it is recommended not to go out until people start posting photos of the lights with locations. Otherwise, though the night skies can be beautiful and the environment tranquil, there is no certainty of seeing the lights.
If you missed Thursday night’s display, this solar cycle will reach its maximum in two years, which means more breathtaking aurora displays may be in our future.
Be on the watch for more clear nights to view the aurora! And take a quality phone or camera with you if you want to capture the brilliant colors as they’re not always visible to the naked eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.