The Pine City VFW Auxiliary Post 4258 became Santa’s helpers on Saturday, Dec. 18 making and delivering treat bags to local and St. Cloud veterans.
The ladies of the auxiliary enjoyed visiting with the veterans and reminiscing about time in the service, families and friends.
There were local vets that served in the Navy, Army and Air Force. Some of these included Marvin Mumm, William Wesz, Wayne Thompson, Albert Gallik, David Cartwright, Mel Hanson, Roger Collins, Ken Yocum, Jerry Teiken, and Larry Peil.
They graciously received their treats, and the ladies thanked them for their service. Locally, the VFW auxiliary visited Northern Pines and the Scandia House nursing homes.
Pictured left is Albert Gallik, an army vet, in front of a painting of his favorite cow from his dairy farm.
