The percentage of new vehicles sold each year that are electric is steadily increasing across the world. Within the U.S., however, there isn’t as much of an increase as other countries. One of the speculated main contributing factors to the lag in growth is a lack of accessible charging stations for traveling the vast lands of America. Traveling Minnesota alone from north to south is over 400 miles, and current electric car technology only allows for some models to reach a maximum of 350 miles before needing to recharge.
Thankfully this is slowly changing. The City of Pine City is about to do their part to help plug into the future of the automotive industry. Stacy O’Rourke, Pine City’s Park and Recreation director, was buzzing when she saw an opportunity provided by East Central Energy where municipalities could apply to receive a charging station. Pine City was one of six recipients to receive a Clipper Creek HCS-40R charging station and a PMD-10R pedestal that goes
with it. The equipment’s approximate $1,500 value is free to the City.
The charging station will be installed in the southeast corner of Robinson Park along Railroad Street. Although the equipment is granted from ECE, the City has to cover the estimated $7,000 cost of installation and cover the ongoing electricity. O’Rourke reports that ECE has offered to cover $2,000 of the installation cost.
The station will be automatically listed on plugshare.com, a website that shows a map of available charging stations and the ability to rate and leave reviews. There is currently a EV station, with mixed reviews on PlugShare, in the Family Pathways parking lot on the corner of 61 and 8th Ave SE. This new station will provide more options in Pine City for EV drivers.
A sign of the times, there are actually quite a few charging stations nearby. Nearest to the soon to be two in Pine City, there are stations in Mora, Braham, Cambridge, North Branch, Hinckley, Danbury, Siren, Frederick, Wild Mountain, and Wild River State Park.
The program exists to “put charging stations in places that they aren’t normally seen, like parks and downtown areas,” O’Rourke explains. Pine City is along one of Minnesota’s charging corridors that stretches from the north metro to Duluth. The City wanted to provide charging stations in popular areas, along with bringing people off the freeway into our community to charge their cars. O’Rourke says the City hopes to “bring people into the heart of downtown and while charging their cars, they can enjoy our beautiful parks and go to community businesses and bring revenue.”
With the auto industry moving more and more towards electric vehicles, it’s an investment in the future. Once the ground thaws in Spring 2022, the City will begin installation and hook up the juice. This EV station is just a part of the plan Pine City is working on to improve the accessibility and lighting within Robinson Park. The installation of an electric vehicle charging station fits well into the Park’s long term plans of adding additional sidewalks, ADA parking spaces, lighting, and wifi, according to the City’s application for the charging station.
