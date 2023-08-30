Discover plants specifically chosen for their ability to benefit, thrive and beautify our environment in East Central Pine County at the Pine City Discovery Garden located on the west side of Old Hwy 61, just south of the Snake River bridge. One of the plant categories is Sedum, which is used as a ground cover at the Discovery Garden. There are 6 different varieties of Sedum blooming or near full bloom right now. Even when not blooming, the foliage of sedum adds color and texture to any garden.
Individual plant signs are now in place at the garden, so you can identify, compare and dream about using similar sedums in your garden. This picture is of Sedum ‘Red Carpet’ which has a beautiful burgundy color. Other red sedum varieties in the garden are ‘Fireglow’, ‘Firecracker’ and ‘Wildfire’. The variety called Sedum kamtschaticum ‘Variegatum’ has green and white leaves with orange and yellow flowers. You can find an unusual blue-green sedum called ‘Blue Elf’ by taking a stroll on the garden’s path.
Ground cover sedum is a fleshy perennial that easily spreads over rocky ground and is good on hillsides to stabilize dirt. Sedum is drought tolerant. It can cover areas prone to weeds, suppressing weeds while providing colorful foliage and flowers. Most sedums love full sun, but will tolerate partial shade. They are deer and rabbit resistant. Although most creeping sedum is not native to our region, the long flowering sedum plants will often have bees and butterflies visiting them.
