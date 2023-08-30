Sedum
Photo by Ann Pederson

Discover plants specifically chosen for their ability to benefit, thrive  and beautify our environment in East Central Pine County at the Pine City Discovery Garden located on the west side of Old Hwy 61, just south of the Snake River bridge. One of the plant categories is Sedum, which is used as a ground cover at the Discovery Garden.   There are 6 different varieties of Sedum blooming or near full bloom right now.  Even when not blooming, the foliage of sedum adds color and texture to any garden.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.