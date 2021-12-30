Recently we flew to Vegas for a four day getaway. And Google, knowing me as well as it does, provided the article “Tips if you crash in a plane” in my newsfeed on social media the week before we left.
So knowing I’d be hopping on a plane, and not wanting to die, I took notice.
The article noted the recent plane crash in Houston and the amazing survival of its passengers and went on to cite four tips to survive a plane crash.
Tip #1: Sit close to the exits as ‘every second counts’ in the event of a crash.
When we boarded our Sun Country 737, a flight attendant asked the over six foot tall, giant man ahead of us if he was comfortable helping out in an emergency situation since he was seated by the exit. We were also seated by the exit but thankfully weren’t asked to help. He said “yes,” which did make me feel better boarding the plane.
The expert in the article said that he tries to get a seat within nine rows of an exit because every second counts, especially in the case of a fire after a crash.
Tip #2: Keep your shoes on.
If the plane does crash, most likely in the takeoff or landing, debris will be thrown all over the place, and you don’t want to be walking sock-footed or barefoot over everything on your dash to the exit I suppose.
Tip #3: Take note that seat belts on planes are different than our car seat belts in how they lock and release.
On planes, you pull on a lever to release the seat belt, and in a car, you push a button. The article stated that our brains have been trained hundreds of thousands of times to push a button to release a seatbelt. So remembering this difference could save valuable time.
Final tip: Take note of your surroundings, especially in regards to the exit.
In case there is a lot of smoke, it may be hard to see where the exit is in the event of a fiery crash.
But beyond the helpful tips in serving a plane crash, the comments below the article were most entertaining.
One commenter suggested just not getting on a plane. The next commenter said not to get on the plane but to get in the plane.
One person suggested you have to pick which exit to sit near by checking on how many old people and kids and between you and the exit.
Another suggestion was to bring power tools and a generator to extricate yourself.
But my favorite and most comforting comment was to remember that you are more likely to die in a car crash than a plane crash.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
