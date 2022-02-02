10 Years Ago, 2012
The wind whips around the VFW post in the early Minnesota winter. A platoon of gray haired men gathers for the monthly meeting of the Novak Milliren post 4258. They are not the young men they were when they served. They gather in a square to conduct their business. They still remember how to stand at attention and salute the flag they protected. Much like their active-duty comrades, there is order, formality to the meeting as they honor the flag and pray for the Fallen.
Last fish crib drops into Pokegama Lake. After 20 years and as many fish cribs a local conservation group may have placed the last of its log and brush fish habitats in local lakes. The Snake River Valley Conservation Club dropped its last fish crib into Pokegama Lake on the morning of January 21st. It’s built out of logs and rocks and we put brush in there and sink it in about 16 feet of water explain Steve Saumer, who has been for every drop.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Wrestlers managed wins: Pine City wrestling team saw its weekend successfully, winning two matches, losing two matches, and tying one. The matt men had their difficulties during the matches on Monday and Thursday before dominating two opponents on Saturday and tying a strong Virginia team.
Skiathon was huge success. It was approximately 18 degrees above zero when the bonfire was lit at 7 a.m. at Banning Junction and Banning State Park to kick off the 1997 Skiathon for Cancer. 184 skiers skied the 8 km trail, enjoying Minnesota’s Banning State Park. Those 184 skiers pledged $19,561 for the American Cancer Society.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Pine City Chamber of Commerce will hold an open discussion or Forum aimed at local recreational facilities in the hope of a unified project for Pine City can be started to be supported by all local organizations.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Gifts for Valentine’s Day from the Frances Ann Shop: Keepsake hankies, $0.59 + $1, textured polyester dresses, sizes 10 to 20, $10.95 to $16.95, Slack suits, sizes 8 to 20, $10.95 to $24.95 and Helen Harper sweaters, $5 to $12.
100 Years Ago, 1922
C. R. Boo and Miss Julia Hurley were married by father Leo at the parish house last Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Frank Bukachek came in the office yesterday with the announcement that spring was here. When we doubted his word, he proved it by producing a large mosquito, harbinger of spring. He looked overly large to us to be a member of the species, but Morris Edwards claimed it was a mosquito hawk. At any note, the animal which was alive, looked, kicked and bit like a mosquito and we are perfectly willing to take Frank’s word for it.
125 Years Ago, 1897
We are informed that a new hotel is to be opened up in the village at no distant day. The party coming we are told has had considerable experience in other towns and we’ll run a strictly first class house.
A new paper is to be started at Taylors Falls, although the field is already well filled.
There will be more ice cut here this season than ever before, and is as solid as can be and from 24 to 28 in thick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.