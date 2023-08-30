10 Years Ago, 2013
A group, comprised of eight Pine City students, two adults and a Our Redeemer youth leader, left for Haiti. Their destination was an orphanage at the small village, Fond Blanc located in northwestern Haiti about two hours from Port-au-Prince. In addition to the funds that the congregation provided for the Haiti trip, they rallied as departure time drew near by gathering 150 pounds of clothing, shoes and school supplies. Each child at the orphanage was given clothing or a pair of shoes.
Bold bear startles seniors at Golden Horizons. Golden Horizons residence and staff were taken aback to find a black bear in their courtyard just before 1:00 p.m. Just hours later, it came back. The bear was first spotted by a resident who saw it snacking from the bird feeder outside his window.
New boat, more safety at Pine City Fire Department. The generous donations of local businesses and organizations helped bring a new rescue boat to the Pine City Fire Department.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Pangerls celebrate seven generations. Over 150 Pangerls gathered at the Rock Creek Town Hall to celebrate their heritage at a potluck reunion. The oldest living relatives to attend were Genevieve Olson, age 90 and Arnie Pangerl, age 88. It had been 132 years since Engelbert Pangerl immigrated from Glockelberg, Austria in 1881.
Riot of color belies “Tranquility” theme.
The lobby of Pine City Hall overflowed with flowers and plants last week when the annual Pine Gardeners show attracted numerous exhibitors. The event showcased the best from Pine City area flower gardens, and a great growing season helped make the event a huge success.
Robert B. Moffatt, Attorney at Law, was listed in the August 1998 issues of Minnesota Law and Politics and Twin Cities Business Monthly as one of the Super Lawyers for 1998. He is a certified Real Property Law Specialist by the Minnesota Bar Association. Credentialing is achieved through written examination.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Reenactors bring fur trade era to life. The annual fall gathering of reenactors who portray European and Indian traders and voyagers will be held on September 19 and 20.
If you imagine the fur trade era as a time when Hardy men with huge, flat bottomed canoes, found their way into the vast wilderness and traded blankets, kettles and other European made goods for furs, stretch your imagination a bit farther at the Northwest Company Fur Post. The post is an authentically reconstructed post from the winter of 1804-05. It is 1 and 1/2 mi west of I-35 at Pine City along County Highway 7.
Construction workers were busy Tuesday installing the large, heavy concrete floor support beams in part of the new addition being built at Lakeside Nursing Home.
Pine City Public School students and faculty started another school year this Monday with 1,620 students reporting for classes.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Kelly Osterdyk and John Mettling were elected by their teammates to Captain the 1973 Dragon football team. Both are seniors.
Construction of a plant for producing washed sand, gravel and crushed rock was completed recently at a pit near Braham. The pit is on the Miller farm, three miles northeast of Braham, where a large supply of materials apparently will be available for years.
A baseball game at 7:30 p.m. between Hinckley and the Pine County All Stars, will mark the opening of the new Hinckley ballpark and football field. A $12,000 lighting system, the only one of its kind in Pine County, was installed recently.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Stuart Clem, four-year-old son of Mr and Mrs George I. Clem, won first prize honors in the doll buggy and kiddie parade at the Hinckley Korn and Klover Karníval last Saturday. Stuart, the only Pine City entry, was attired in a cowboy suit, complete with cap pistol.
United States Senator Magnus Johnson will speak at the Pine County Fair.
Beroun: last Tuesday we had our first frost. It touched up several gardens, spoiling many cucumbers.
125 Years Ago, 1898
P. F. Stary, had his car standing in front of the John DuVall farm north of town in the evening when a car ran into the back of it. His car was on the extreme right side of the road, headed north. A Ford roadster came tearing up the road from the south, hit the left side of the Stary car and after foxtrotting across the road, came to rest on its side on the west side of the road. It was a badly wrecked fliver, minus a couple of wheels, front ax torn off and windshield, fenders and other parts caved in. The occupants of the roadster were scratched up a little but received no serious injury.
Our railroad agent was compelled to go up to Duluth on Monday night to get his haircut, on account of our town having no Barber.
Quite a number of our citizens attended the memorial services at Hinckley yesterday. These services are held each year in memory of the horrible disaster that took place four years ago. The graves are decorated and appropriate services were held.
