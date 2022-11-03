10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine citizens are getting ready to go to the polls this Tuesday and among the state and national races they will also pick the next mayor of Pine City as well as two city council members. The next mayor of Pine City will serve a two-year term through 2014.
A Dodge Caravan accidentally accelerated in the Pine City KFC parking lot last Friday, just after 1 p.m., and went over the curb and through the wall of the building. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reported that, fortunately, there were only minor injuries associated with the accident. The KFC quickly made temporary repairs to the wall, and the restaurant was soon back in business
25 Years Ago, 1997
Tracy and Kevin Schutt of Hinckley opened their new video store on Main Street in August. New products available for rental are the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation games. The Schutt’s are concentrating on a large selection of video rentals and also have VCRs available for rent. TV video is the name of their business. It is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The meeting of the Ambitious Pines 4-H club was held Thursday, October 16, at the Pine City Community room. It was parents’ night and we served gross grub. Some of the menu items included queasy snail eggs, boogers on a stick, snake bits, kitty litter casserole, deviled mice, veggie vomit and green grassy cow pies.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Mora: a hearing on a proposed new airport for the Mora area drew a crowd of 300 people and lasted for 5 hours last week. The plan includes an entirely new airport and the use of the present facility as an industrial park. Opponents feel that the cost is too great for a town the size of Mora and that expansion of the present airport is a better solution.
Representative John A. Blatnik reports that the Environmental Protection Agency has approved a grant of $79,000 to Grafton as part of the cost of the Town’s new sewage treatment plan.
“The Creamery will now definitely be able to remain in town and continue to purchase milk from the surrounding area,” Blatnik said.
On Tuesday, October 24, the Pine City Fire Department was called to the Ed Surdy farm, rural Grasston, 6 miles west of Pine City. One of the big bales of hay out in the field was on fire. It had been ignited by kids playing with matches.
75 Years Ago, 1947
25 persons were injured when a Soo Line passenger train and a Northern Pacific Freight collided head on about 6 miles from the St Paul station.
Local happenings: Dean Stoffel celebrated his 9th birthday Saturday afternoon by having 10 of his playmates invited to his home for a party.
Pine Camp Ballroom advertised a Halloween night masquerade ball Friday, October 31. Music by the Variety Boys.
The Fireman’s 9th Annual Halloween ball was planned at Happy’s Pavilion on Saturday, November 1, with music by the Dick Mason 7 piece Orchestra.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Joseph E. Therrien of Pine City was elected to the state legislature as representative for Pine County.
Specials at the Fair Store are fig bar cookies, 11 cents a pound, sunshine soda crackers, 11 and 1/2 cents a pound, Copenhagen snuff, 7 and 1/2 cents and men’s heavy fleece union suits, 79 cents.
125 Years Ago, 1897
P. W. McAllen, cashier of the First State Bank of Pine City, left Thursday of this week for Dakota to attend to business matters there. We hope that the wind will not blow as hard as it did when he was there the last time, for if it did, he would come back bald-headed for he has no beard to be slaughtered.
Born at the home of B. L. Mitchell, a daughter. Mother, child, and father are doing well.
Brook Park: Dr. Kelsey has commenced shingling his immense Barn. It has a circular roof and undoubtedly will be an ornament when finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.