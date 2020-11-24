NLX supporters are pointing to a bonding bill that includes $3 million for bridge repairs as a sign of hope for the long-stalled project.
The Northern Lights Express is a proposed passenger rail train from the Twin Cities to Duluth. Current plans are for a 152 mile line with stops in Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Duluth/Superior.
At an Oct. 28 meeting, NLX supporters, staff and MnDOT officials discussed the recently passed bonding bill that contained $3 million for the Grassy Point Drawbridge, a 1,660 railroad drawbridge – built in 1912 and still in use – that connects Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin. The bridge is currently owned by BNSF Railway.
Although the meeting participants noted that the money was granted for freight, they said that a bridge repair project would still benefit NLX by bringing momentum to the project. However, NLX Executive Director Bob Manzoline reminded the group that the total estimated cost of repairs to the bridge is $17.5 million. Matching funds would be needed from Wisconsin and the federal government.
NLX Media Relations Jill Brown asked about a possible letters to the editor campaign. NLX Alliance Chair Jason Serck suggested a lower profile for the time being.
What is NLX?
Several groups are involved in the Northern Lights Express project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) took charge of NLX project planning in 2013. The NLX Alliance is a group which lobbies for the project and makes recommendations to MnDOT. BNSF owns the rail line. The Federal Rail Authority has authorized the project.
Pine County has been a member of the NLX Alliance since 2007. A station is proposed for Hinckley or Grand Casino Hinckley. The City of Sandstone has asked for a train cleaning station to be built in the city, but other sites are being considered for a possible train cleaning station, and no decision has been made.
The top possible speed for the NLX is 90 mph, but the average speed for the total route is 60 mph. Travel time is now estimated at 2 hours 30 minutes from Duluth to Minneapolis, about 15 minutes slower than the same trip by car. The cost for a single ticket from Duluth to Minneapolis is estimated at $32.
The cost estimates to build NLX have come down from $1 billion to $500-$600 million. NLX officials say the federal government would cover up to 80 percent of the cost, while state and local funds would cover the remainder.
NLX officials have gone on the record saying the train would likely require an ongoing taxpayer subsidy of $5 million per year to operate. NLX supporters claim the train would create economic benefits to offset these costs.
