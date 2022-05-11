NLX voted down by Senate

Though organizers and supporters of the Northern Lights Express (NLX) felt the project had been gaining steam, especially with President Biden’s infrastructural financial backing, the project stalled in the Minnesota Senate last Monday, May 2.
The Minnesota Senate passed an amendment to the Senate Transportation omnibus bill prohibiting the Minnesota Department of Transportation from spending funds on the Northern Lights Express (NLX) passenger rail project. The rail project would provide passenger rail service between Duluth and Minneapolis, with proposed stops in Hinckley, Cambridge, Coon Rapids, and Superior, Wisc.
Sen. Jason Rarick said in an interview with the News Tribune earlier in the month that he didn’t see many people utilizing the train as it would take longer than a bus or any other form of transportation, adding that he doesn’t see the cost being worth the usage.
“We have not had a successful rail project in this state yet; they all operate off government subsidies, and this one will be no different,” said Rarick to the Pine City Pioneer. “I would rather the money be invested in roads and bridges as that is the type of transportation Minnesotans use.”
NLX public relations consultant, Jill Brown, stated in a press release that while the Senate’s action is disappointing, the project is still very much in reach due to strong support in the Minnesota House and Governor’s office.
“End of session negotiations this month between the House, Senate and Governor’s Office will determine what happens next with NLX and if the state will be able to use the $85 million appropriated in the House bill to unlock up to $340 million in federal funds,” stated Brown in the press release. “That’s enough to have people riding the train within three to four years.”
The federal funding is a game changer in this debate, which has been going on for years, according to Sandstone Mayor Peter Spartz. Spartz says with four round trips daily, NLX advocates hope to give people more choices in where to live, work, play, attend school, and access needed services such as healthcare. Timing is key.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the new federal dollars in the Infrastructure Bill,” Spartz said. “Billions of dollars will be invested to connect communities and economies with rail across the country. If we let another state’s train project benefit from Minnesota’s federal tax dollars, I’ll be very disappointed. Those dollars should come back to Minnesota to help our veterans, our seniors, our business people, our students, and more.”
The proposed trips for the NLX are to run four round trips per day between Target Field in Minneapolis and the Depot in Duluth, with stops at Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, and Superior. If funding was secured, people would start riding in about three years. Travel time between Minneapolis and Duluth is anticipated to be around two and a half hours.
Opponents of the project cite the overall cost that could be placed into the existing infrastructure, the $30 for a one-way trip and the $60 round trip cost per person which would be much more costly for a family to ride the train versus vehicle travel. They also note that transportation from the station to a destination would have to be accessed.
