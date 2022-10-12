The Pine City Dragon football squad hosted the Agates from Two Harbors on the Dragon’s Friday homecoming game. The Dragons would continue their streak of too many mistakes and miscues followed by the inability to overcome those mistakes. The Dragons would turn the ball over six times in the game, three interceptions with three fumbles. Pine City would not get a first down until late in the second quarter.
“We did not have an answer for those two giants on the line. While those guys wrecked our offensive attack, those same two guys washed down our defensive line and made it tough to move the chains or slow anything down,” shared co-head coach, Andrew Burger.
The Agates scored early in the first period after a 20-yd scamper by their quarterback. The Agates would fail on the conversion attempt. The Dragon offense would go three and out as QB Bryce Erickson was sacked by the Agates defender forcing a third and long. The Agates offense would go on a lengthy drive, scoring on a 8-yd run to end the first period up 13-0.
The Dragons would finally get their first down only to follow it up with a fumbled exchange. The Dragons would answer that with a Tucker Kubesh sack and later in the drive force, a turnover when Ricky Clepper pounced on a loose ball. The Dragons, however, would not capitalize on the turnover and positive field position.
The Agates would score two more touchdowns before halftime and be up 27-0 those two scores, both set up by interceptions.
The second half didn’t get any better for the Dragons as they continued to struggle on each side of the ball. The Dragons were 0-8 on third down and just 1-3 on fourth down. “We need to get better at execution; each play it’s a different guy making an error and typically it’s the same mistake like bad footwork or wrong angles, all things that we can correct and have been addressing, but we’re still struggling to put it all together,” shared co-head coach, Nate Fort.
The Dragons had won their previous homecoming games each of the past few seasons going back to 2018. This Included last year’s win over Columbia Heights with seven interceptions by the defense.
The Dragons remaining two games won’t get any easier with Cloquet (4-2) followed by a short week and trip to Mora (3-3) the following week. Last year, the Dragons traveled to Cloquet and put together their finest performance of the season shocking the Lumberjacks 36-6.
