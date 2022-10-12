The Pine City Dragon football squad hosted the Agates from Two Harbors on the Dragon’s Friday homecoming game. The Dragons would continue their streak of too many mistakes and miscues followed by the inability to overcome those mistakes. The Dragons would turn the ball over six times in the game, three interceptions with three fumbles. Pine City would not get a first down until late in the second quarter. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.