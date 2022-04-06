No-till farmers experience improved soil, fuel savings

Bill and son Luke Olen have been using no-till planting of corn and soybeans into crop stubble for seven years on their farm in Comfort Township between Mora and Henriette. In that time, they’ve discovered several benefits compared to conventional tilling practices.
The Olens have found no-till saves them two or three trips over the field during planting season, on fertilizer and fuel costs and time. It also improves the soil health in their fields. Those were some of the take-home messages that they shared at a Soil Health Field Day on their farm last September sponsored by the Kanabec County Soil and Water Conservation District.
According to Deanne Pomije, Kanabec County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager who spoke at the meeting, soil health is defined as the capacity of soil to function.
When soil is functioning well it results in greater water infiltration with less runoff, better cycling of nutrients for growing plants, less erosion, flooding, soil compaction and sedimentation.
The reason why no-till and cover crop practices are important is because in one teaspoon of soil there are more macro and microorganisms than there are people on the earth. Plant nutrient uptake is controlled by these microorganisms.
Microorganisms need plant roots to release sugars that are traded for microbes and nutrients that support plant growth. Also, dead plant material including leaves, stems, and roots release carbon into the soil in their waste products as they die and decompose. In this way, carbon that was once in the air is transferred into the soil organic matter.
Tilling, adding fertilizers and pesticides disturbs the soil organisms and is like an earthquake to the world of microorganisms. So, it is important to maintain this symbiotic relationship in the soil for plants to achieve their full potential, optimum yield and farmer profitability.
Pomije said that soil health can be improved by five soil health principles and practices that help to improve soil function and structure. They include disturbing the soil less, growing a diversity of crops (through crop rotation and with a diverse mix of cover crops), maintaining living roots in the soil as much as possible (with crops and cover crops), and keeping the soil covered with residue all the time.
Olens who have used no-till planting and cover crops are able to disturb the soil less and keep it covered longer by planting corn into soybean or oats stubble with a planter with row cleaners and poly tooth closing wheels.
They also purchased a no-till soybean drill for planting soybeans into corn stubble after which they roll the field to compress the corn stalks and pack rocks. They also seed oats into bean stubble.
When asked what motivated them to get into no-till, Luke said, “I wanted to improve soil health and avoid plowing rocking fields.”
They plant a diversity of crops with a corn, soybean and oats rotation and are experimenting with cover crops.
Following combining oats, they let it regrow to maintain cover for another winter. Last August they did try planting cereal rye after combining their oats which they plan to harvest next July or August. This is the first time they have tried a winter rye or wheat crop.
This system saves them two or three trips over the field in the spring including plowing, disking and sometimes using a finishing tool. Now they use one pass, and they are done.
They have not seen more weed pressure with no-till. However, they do have to use a pre-emergent and possibly a post-emergent herbicide for weed control.
“You do need to scout your fields for weeds early and spray as needed,” said Luke.
Bill said that none of their soil is black over the winter. “No-till helps to prevent wind and water erosion,” he added.
“The soil may not warm up as fast, but it does warm up. Sandy soils are more adaptable to no-till being that we are this far north.”
Luke said that they use conventional tillage on heavier soils because it does not dry out as rapidly as sandy and gravely soils.
They have not seen a drop in crop yields. It may drop a bit at first but will come back better in time. Soils are more mellow and never get hard in the mid-season.
“We see more earth worms in July. Last year with the drought the stubble shaded the soil and retained moisture and the crops stayed greener. Granted, yields were half of what they had been the year before,” said Bill.
Luke added, “Crop yields were on par with everyone else’s.”
They used to use 3,000 gallons of fuel for spring field work and last year used 900. It has also saved on the fertilizer bill. They used to replace shovels on their cultivator every year in the past. Now it’s every three years or as needed.
Bill shared a final thought about doing no-till when he said, “A farmer has to find what works for their farm, in their comfort zone and to make a profit.”
Luke added, “No-till is not as common here as it is further south because it is not as easy to do it this far north. Yields may not be as high but taking care of the ground is more important than high yields.”
More information on no-till practices and cover crops is available from the Kanabec County Soil and Water Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Service office located at 2008 Mahogany St. east of Mora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.