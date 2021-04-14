Pine County has a new no-wake ordinance affecting waterways around the Pine City area during periods of high waters – and county commissioners have approved possible misdemeanor charges against those who violate the ordinance.
On April 6, the Pine County Board of Commissioners adopted the “Slow No-Wake Ordinance, 2020-63,” which affects Cross Lake, Pokegama Lake and the portion of the Snake River which runs between the two lakes.
Water levels
The ordinance requires slow-no wake speeds on all three water bodies when any of the following conditions are met:
A) When Pokegama Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.5 feet (NGVD29); or
B) When Cross Lake’s water elevation is at or above 935.0 feet; or
C) When the United State Geological Stream Gauge Station 05338500, located near the Cross Lake Outlet, is at six feet.
When water levels subside and remain below these elevations for three consecutive days, the restrictions will be lifted.
For the sake of comparison, when the Snake River hits eight feet it is considered “Action Stage” by the National Weather Service, with some flooding in low-lying areas. Nine feet is flood stage, when rising waters pose a significant hazard to lives and property.
The Snake River crested at 8.32 feet on July 17, 2018. Exactly two years earlier, on July 17, 2016, the Snake River peaked at 8.82 feet – the seventh highest recorded crest for the river, and the highest since it hit 9.24 feet in 2001. The highest recorded crest of the Snake River was 10.38 feet on July 27, 1972.
Hearings and rules
Pine County Zoning Land & Resource Manager Caleb Anderson said that the water level elevations included in the ordinance were carefully contemplated in coordination between the Pine County Zoning Department, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Cross Lake Association, Pokegama Lake Association and the Minnesota DNR.
The county board held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance back on Oct. 6. At that time, there were no comments from the public critical of the proposed ordinance.
The Pine County Sheriff has previously declared “no wake conditions” from time to time during high water events.
Anderson said the ordinance was adopted to standardize the process, so the restrictions are imposed with consistency through time, and so that they will be more enforceable.
The ordinance states that it is the responsibility of the county to provide adequate notification of the high-water rules to the public, which includes placement of a sign at each public watercraft access with all essential information as well as placement of buoys and signs.
Anderson said the county plans to post signs at the public boat launches informing boaters of the requirements and will also post notices on the county webpage, social media, and coordinate email notifications with Cross Lake Association and Pokegama Lake Association.
The ordinance will be enforced by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, but it will also be enforceable by Minnesota Conservation Officers. Questions may be directed to the sheriff’s office at 320-629-8380 or the county zoning office at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or 320-591-1657.
The restrictions do not apply to resource management, emergency and enforcement personnel acting in the performance of their assigned duties.
