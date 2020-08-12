On Friday, July 24, 2020 Norm Opheim loving husband and father of three children passed away at his home at the age of 84.
Norman Henrik Opheim was born Jan. 11, 1936 to Sylvan and Grace (Kirkwold) Opheim in Starbuck. After graduation, Norm joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years. While serving in the air force he proposed to Marlys Bothum “mom” and on Aug. 18, 1957 they were married. Together they raised their three children; daughter Cathy and sons Jeff and Jason. Upon leaving the air force, Norm went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Norm was a wonderful husband, fantastic father, Physical Education teacher, coach and volunteer. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and was a great friend to many. He touched so many lives in his 84 years on this earth; teaching, coaching, church and community where he lived. Norm was a soft-spoken, patient man of impeccable integrity.
Norm is survived by his children Cathy (Rick) Thulien of Arnolds Park, Iowa, Jeff (Julie) Opheim of Apple Valley, Jason (Ana Patricia) Opheim of Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren: Brandi (Beth) Opheim of Fairmont, Marisa Opheim of Big Sky, Montana, Jacob (Taylor) Opheim of Rosemont, Mariah Opheim of Apple Valley, Jackson, Emily, Zachary Opheim all of Lenexa, Kansas; great grandchildren Athena, Brietta, Grace, Cole; sister Ann Hagen of Eden Prairie; brother Jim Opheim of Buffalo; sister-in-law Karen (Doug) Baker of Minneapolis; brother-in-law Larry (Judy) Bothum of Pine City; many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sylvan and Grace Opheim and wife Marlys Opheim.
Reverend John Stiles will officiate at the Celebration of Life service for Norm: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12 at Robinson Park, 200 5th Street SE in Pine City. A memorial visitation immediately following the service from Noon-2 p.m. all at Robinson Park.
Norman’s family extends their apology; due to Covid Safety Restrictions a funeral luncheon will not be served following the service.
Memorials in Norm’s memory may be directed to:
Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church Education Scholarships
825 Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to:
Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
