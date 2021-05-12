The Pine Center for the Arts welcomes the Northern Exposures Photography Club to its gallery space this May.
With 18 members who are exhibiting 35 pieces of art, the show promises a wide variety of subject matter.
“Most of the members find their subjects in nature; however, members are encouraged to create photographs of whatever catches their interest or eye,” said NEPC member Don Kaddatz.
Founded in 2002, the Northern Exposures Photography Club began with four members who had a deep interest in learning more about and sharing photography. NEPC has grown to 30 members who share a passion for representing their vision of the world through the medium of photography.
The club’s mission is to promote an interest in photography and to encourage and support all members in exploring their own creativity through educational programs, monthly meetings, exhibits, field trips and the sharing of photos.
Members have a variety of skill levels from beginner to professional. Some use cell phone cameras or point and shoot cameras, while others use more extensive equipment. One member specializes in antique cameras and methods of creating a photograph.
The club is based in Mora, but members come from all over the East Central Minnesota area. They also have members in North Dakota and Oregon.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14. The gallery will be open throughout the month of May. Regular gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. -12 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public. Covid safety protocols will be observed.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, visit www.pinecenter.org.
