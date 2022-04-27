The Pine Center for the Arts will host a photographic exhibit by the Northern Exposures Photography Club during the month of May. The exhibit will display various photographic techniques from digitally captured moments in time to digitally manipulated or Intentional Camera Motion images.
The NEPC was founded 20 years ago by 4 individuals interested in learning and networking with other photographers to improve their interests in photography. The club meets on the third Monday of the month (except June and July) at the History Center in Mora. Members are from various towns in numerous surrounding counties, even some from out of state.
NEPC’s mission is to promote an interest in photography and to encourage and support all members in exploring their own creativity through educational programs, monthly meetings, exhibits, field trips and sharing of photos.
The public is invited to an opening reception, 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The gallery will continue throughout the month of May. Regular gallery hours are 10 am-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
