Greetings fellow readers of the Pine City Pioneer. It’s that time again. “What time,” you ask? Time to start wearing your Mad Bomber hat and choppers? No, not that time. Time to light the Hannukah menorah? Nope. Time for another Let me be Frank column? Yes! It’s time for more useless information surrounding all things retirement! Today I want to write about a woman born on the Iron Range in 1923 to Polish immigrants. A woman who never had a retirement plan. A woman that never had a 401K. A woman that turned 100 years old a couple weeks ago. My mom.  

