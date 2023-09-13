Greetings fellow readers of the Pine City Pioneer. It’s that time again. “What time,” you ask? Time to start wearing your Mad Bomber hat and choppers? No, not that time. Time to light the Hannukah menorah? Nope. Time for another Let me be Frank column? Yes! It’s time for more useless information surrounding all things retirement! Today I want to write about a woman born on the Iron Range in 1923 to Polish immigrants. A woman who never had a retirement plan. A woman that never had a 401K. A woman that turned 100 years old a couple weeks ago. My mom.
My mom was an amazing cook. I still remember getting off the school bus and smelling homemade bread. The smell wafting down the half block to the bus stop. I can remember it to this day. No bread machine for the strong Polish woman! Christmas and Easter were big deals at our house. For the Christmas Eve feast, she would put hay under the tablecloth and we always set an extra place at the table according to Polish tradition. Also, a lit candle in the front window. She would bake like a crazy woman for a couple days.
I would have been home from school driving her nuts, so she would have been swearing at me in Polish during those days of preparation. The meal would begin with the family sharing oplatek. Oplatek is the same as communion wafer (unconsecrated for us Catholics). My dad would hold a large piece of oplatek and break off a piece to begin the ritual. He would pass the remaining piece to the person next to him. We continued this until everyone at the table had a piece of oplatek. We would then wish each other health and happiness. This part was problematic if I had been tormenting my younger sister throughout the day. Or, if my mom was ready to strangle me.
Easter was also a feast. My mom put together a basket with kielbasa, eggs, poppy seed bread, butter, salt and pepper, and horseradish, and sent my dad and me to St. Casimer’s parish on the East Side of St. Paul to have the food blessed. That’s another smell I’ll never forget.
Forty or fifty Poles with their Easter baskets lining the center aisle of the church. The smells were incredible – the Easter baskets, not the Poles. It took every ounce of willpower my dad and I had not sneak a little kielbasa or a hard-boiled egg on the way home.
My mom was also a good seamstress. I gave her plenty of practice. It seems I was always ripping the knees on my pants. One tragic example of this is when I ripped the knees of my new pants forty-five minutes before my First Communion. If you’re outside on a quiet and still winter night, listen closely and you might be able to hear the echoes from 1965 of a woman yelling and swearing in Polish.
One area where my mom did not excel was dealing with injuries. I don’t think she knew what she was in for when I arrived on the scene. Some of the more memorable injuries involved broken ribs, pushed-in teeth, chipped teeth, black eyes, concussions, and lacerations. Each of these injuries has a good story behind it, but the most memorable tale involves a brake job on my 1967 Plymouth Fury. I was using a vise grip struggling to release a spring inside the wheel. I locked the vise grip on the spring and pulled with all my strength. The vise grip slipped off the spring and I fell over. I sat up and looked at the wheel. I noticed a piece of flesh complete with arm hair hanging from the wheel well. I walked into the kitchen and said, “Ma, I think I need to go to the doctor. She looked at me and then ordered me to sit outside.
She said, “I just washed the floor and you’re getting grease and blood all over it!” She called my buddy and he took me to the doctor to get stitched-up.
I know my mom prayed thousands of rosaries for me. Probably one for each time she yelled at me in Polish. I also know that I probably wasn’t the easiest young man to deal with. Especially in high school. Someday maybe I’ll write a book about the mischief I got into and how my mom survived. But today all I want to say is “Wszystkiego najlepszego sto lat and Dziękuję Mom.”
