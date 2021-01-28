NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of Pokegama Township that Absentee Voting will be available for those voters who will be absent from the Township for the Annual Township Election on March 9th, 2021.
The Schedule for Absentee Voting at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota is: Staurday, March 6th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and Monday, March 8th, 2021 until 5:00 p.m.
Details in obtaining ballots for another who is absent on Election Day and are unable to come to the Town Hall on the above dates may be obtained by contacting the Clerk at 320-629-3719.
/s/ Susan L. Alderink
Susan L. Alderink
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 21, 28, 2021
