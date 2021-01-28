NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7PM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on rezoning (a zoning map amendment) of contiguous properties to the R-1 Residential District described as:
17.50 acres, 5709 – 560th Street and 2.50 acres, XXXX – 560th Street.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, 2021
