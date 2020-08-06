Case Type: 14: Mortgage Foreclosure//Money Judgment/Reformation
STATE OF MINNESOTADISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION,
successor by merger to Lake State Credit Union,Court File No. 58-CV-20-177
f/k/a Lake State Federal Credit Union
Plaintiff,
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S
FORECLOSURE SALE
v.
ESTATE OF CAROL M. LAWRENCE, DECEASED,
AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, DEPARTMENT
OF HUMAN SERVICES,
Defendants.
_____________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment (the “Order”) in the above entitled action dated June 25, 2020, a copy of which has been delivered to me, I, the undersigned Sheriff/Deputy of Pine County, Minnesota, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, on the 17th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Pine County Sheriff, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the real property located in Pine County, Minnesota, described as:
The Northerly 356.63 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, lying East of the east right of way line of the railroad,
EXCEPT the following described tract: Starting at a point 609 feet West of the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20; thence running West to the railroad right of way; thence running South along the railroad a distance of 357.63 feet; thence to the point of beginning.
EXCEPT that part described as follows, to-wit:
Commencing from a point 16.5 feet south of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, on section line; running due West and parallel with the section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 16.5 feet south of the quarter post on quarter line between section 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, thence due South on quarter line 16.5 feet; thence due East and parallel with section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 33 feet South of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20 on section line; thence North on section line to point of beginning, EXCEPT railway right of way.
(Property address: 22264 Gordon Road, Finlayson, MN 55735; PIN: 13.0356.00)
Said sale will be made to satisfy amounts adjudged and due plaintiff and described in the Order against defendants, the Estate of Carol M. Lawrence, Deceased, and State of Minnesota, Department of Human Services, jointly and severally, and subject to redemption by the mortgagor, its personal representatives or assigns, within twelve months from the date of confirmation of the sheriff’s sale.
HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute § 550.175, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY.
YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE CREDITOR CAUSING THIS PROPERTY TO BE SOLD, THE SHERIFF AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED BY TEN (10) BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SEPARATE TRACT DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute §582.042, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS SEPARATE TRACTS, YOU MAY REQUEST THAT THE TRACTS BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. EACH OF THE SEPARATE TRACTS MUST CONFORM TO LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES, MUST HAVE AN ENTRANCE BY DIRECT ACCESS TO A PUBLIC ROAD OR BY PERMANENT EASEMENT, AND MUST NOT UNREASONABLY AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PERSON FORECLOSING ON THE PROPERTY, THE SHERIFF, AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS OF EACH OF THE TRACTS YOU HAVE DESIGNATED TO BE SOLD SEPARATELY BY TEN BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SHERIFF OF PINE COUNTY
By: Jeff Nelson
Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff, Pine County, MN
Dated: July 02, 2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.