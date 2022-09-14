Do you have an interest in gardening? Would you like to take a basic University of Minnesota horticulture online course? Would you be willing to share your gardening knowledge and experience in your community? If you can answer yes to these questions, then you should apply to become a U of M Extension County Master Gardener. Now is the time to apply for the Master Gardener core course before October 1st.
Individuals accepted into the program will start an internship that begins with a 48-hour online Master Gardener Core Course the second week of January 2023. The course will run between January and May with one of 12 new gardening topics presented each week by University of Minnesota Extension Horticulture staff. There is also an opportunity to meet with the instructor online once a week.
Following the core course, interns complete 50 hours of volunteer time in their first year and 25 hours in succeeding years by working with other master gardeners in their county and/or on their own on a variety of projects that inform the public about gardening and horticulture. Volunteer projects can include horticulture days; community gardens; community education classes; youth gardening sessions; school gardens; ask a master gardener booth at the farmers’ market or county fair; newspaper columns; Facebook posts; and others.
There is a fee for the core course. A partial scholarship may be available depending on the county.
You can apply by going online to www.extension.umn.edu.mastergardener then click onto ‘Become a Master Gardener’ and ‘Join Us’ for an online fillable application form. You can also obtain an application by contacting your local County Extension Office. In Pine County contact the Master Gardener Coordinator Terry Salmela at the Pine County Courthouse Extension Office in Pine City by emailing: salme002@umn.edu or calling, 800-657-3813 Ext #3. In Isanti County contact the Isanti County Master Gardener Coordinator Kathrine Hagen at the Isanti County Extension Office in the Courthouse in Cambridge by emailing: hagen@umn.edu or calling 763-689-1810. In Chisago County contact Chisago County Master Gardener Coordinator Sue Humble in the Chisago County Extension Office in North Branch by emailing: humb0025@umn.edu or calling 651-277-0151. In Kanabec County email the County Coordinator’s office at the Courthouse in Mora by emailing: coordinator@co.kanabec.mn.us or call 320-679-6440. In Mille Lacs County contact the Mille Lacs County Extension Office in Milaca at mnext-millelacs@umn.edu or by calling 320-983-8317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.