O baby, what a year 2020 has been! I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t anything like my imagination. We did squeak out our winter vacation only to come back to shut downs, cancellations, rationing and fear. Yuck! Who would have thought toilet paper would become so important? And we didn’t even get to discussing the election media frenzy.
As the year progressed, I began to notice that I was not handling loss very well. I was a bit weepy. What was going on? Like any emotion, our minds lump all similar feelings together in a messy stew pot of funk. It’s hard to sort out where the emotions are coming from and why they are unusually intense. Loss. There I said it again. Each time I couldn’t hug a friend or see my grandkids or just go to the local watering hole for a hangout beverage, my emotions were triggering loss at a hurricane force. My mind was filling the emotional stew pot with memories of our dads who we lost in the last two years. Then my mind would jump to lost expectations and even to high school disappointments. Yuck again.
I tried to learn new skills and be positive. It worked most of the time, but then a new loss would come and I my thoughts would spiral again. To finish out the year, Brad and I got COVID. Triple yuck! Lots of time to think too much. I needed hope I would feel better, hope I could see my family again, hope life really would be able to function if I was gone for two weeks. O baby, what an emotional and physical ride.
But then Jesus opened the clouds of hope just as we were coming out of the COVID fog. Little Miss Adeline Lynn. She is our beautiful gift of hope born in December. Grandchildren are the delight and wonder of our lives. A chance to cheer on our kids in their great parenting skills while secretly thankful we are past that journey. And that is just it. O baby, has it been a year of journey. I almost lost sight that life keeps moving on no matter the emotions of the moment.
Jesus told us this was not unusual. Listen to his words in John 16:33:” I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me. Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world.” There it is in black and white. We will all, always have loss all over the world. It can’t be avoided. But just like Little Miss Adeline Lynn, hope comes in small packages. Jesus came as a baby of hope at Christmas. But Jesus is eternal hope no matter what the world is throwing at us. Hope for all, always, everywhere.
So, where ever you are in your journey this week with your emotions, O baby, does Jesus love you and so do I.
JULIE SAMUELSON is co-pastor of Hands for Pine City Church (with husband Brad Samuelson). Contact them on Facebook, at hands4pc@gmail.com or 320-496-3009.
