February 4, 1964 - June 3, 2023
Barbara Darlene (Chally) Erickson, 59, of Pine City, Minnesota, died peacefully Saturday June 3, 2023, at home with her fiancé, Timothy Smith. Born February 4, 1964 in Marion, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert Chally and Lolita (Siler) Chally. She was baptized in Lagro, Indiana.
Barb grew up in both Andrews and Huntington, Indiana before moving to Alaska in 1979. She graduated in 1982 from Valdez High School in Valdez, Alaska. She attended Brooks Design College in Long Beach, California. After school, she went back to Alaska until moving to Minnesota a few years later.
In March 1990, Barb married Kevin Erickson and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Kaylee, in March 1993. Barb loved spending time with Kaylee, whether it was shopping, watching movies, playing board/card games, attending her sporting and school events, and hosting her friends.
Barb and Tim met in 2014 and moved from Prior Lake to Pine City in 2017. They loved fishing, camping, gardening, hosting maple syrup boils and spending time with friends and family.
Barb had a diverse career throughout the years, with most of her time spent as a human resources coordinator at North Memorial Medical Center. Some of her other jobs included being a leasing agent at Stratford Wood Apartment Homes in Minnetonka, waitressing at Trouble’s Restaurant and Bar in Howard Lake and, most recently, working as a patient service specialist at Welia Health clinics in Pine City, Hinckley and Mora.
While Barb had a passion for flowers and gardening, she had an even bigger passion for animals and loved her pets so much. Barb had a smile that would light up the room. Her personality radiated to those around her and she always wanted the best for everyone else. Some of her best times were spent socializing with friends, having girl’s weekends, taking workout classes, such as Zoomba, listening to music, going on boat rides, smiling and making other people happy.
Barb is survived by daughter Kaylee Erickson; fiancé Timothy Smith; his children, Erica (Chad) Smith, Emily Smith, grandchildren Emberly and Vincent; father, Robert (Esther) Chally; siblings Lisa (Lee) Barnes, Pam (Chuck) Murch, David (Sandie) Chally, Carol (Larry) Henderson, Sandy (Mike) Tremaine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her mother Lolita (Siler) Chally.
A Celebration of Life for Barb: 1-5 p.m., Sunday, June 11 at the American Legion Post #51, 525 N Main St, Pine City, Minn. 55063.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb’s memory to the National Scleroderma Foundation or your donation may be directed to: Kaylee Erickson, 1673 Forest Glen Circle, St. Augusta, Minn. 56301.
God Bless you and your loved ones.
Kaylee Erickson, the family of Barbara Erickson family, and the family of Tim Smith.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralandCremationService.com
