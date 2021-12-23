Bruce David Koecher

June 13, 1953 - November 15, 2021
A Celebration of Life with food and fellowship will be held on Dec. 30, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Duquette Town Hall, 88179 Highway 23, Kerrick MN 55756.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 3:28 pm
