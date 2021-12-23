Bruce David Koecher

June 13, 1953 - November 15, 2021

A Celebration of Life with food and fellowship will be held on Dec. 30, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Duquette Town Hall, 88179 Highway 23, Kerrick MN 55756.

