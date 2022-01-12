Daniel Deose III

Daniel Joseph Deose III died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at his home in Brook Park. He was 84 years old.
Daniel was born on April 6, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Daniel Joseph II and Emma (Embraz) Deose. He grew up in Perkasie, Pennsylvania and after he graduated high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as an Armament Mechanic. After being honorably discharged in 1963 he resided in California, Iowa and finally settled in Minnesota.
On Jan. 11, 1958 he was united in marriage to Patricia Bremmer in San Diego, California. Daniel was a welder by trade and also did construction work as well as work as an over the road trucker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, welding and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Daniel; and his sisters, Gloria Beck, Grace Lipyanak and Kathy Deose.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Carol (Robert) Robinson; his sons, Daniel IV (Crystal) Deose and Joseph (Kari) Deose; as well as 50 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Per his wishes no formal services will be held.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.