A Celebration of Life for Dennis Kranz of Starbuck, formerly of Pine City, will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck. A private family burial will take place at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Rush Point at a later date.
Dennis Lawrence Kranz, son of Jerry and Ione (Jobes) Kranz, was born May 5, 1940 in Robbinsdale. He grew up and attended school in the Twin Cities area. In 1965, Denny bought a farm near Pine City where he spent most of his life farming. In 2005, he retired from farming and moved to Rush City. In 2011, Denny moved to Starbuck where he continued to live until the time of his death.
Denny loved farming and all animals. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Denny passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at his home in Starbuck. He was 81 years old.
He is survived by his sister-in-law: Hazel Kranz; nieces: Judy (John) Dell, Barb Peterson, Joanne Kern, Diane (Robert) Carlson, Laura Kranz and Lisa (Michael) Steichen; nephews: Michael (Robin) Reichert, Douglas (Harriet) Kranz, Jeffrey (Karen) Kranz and Kevin Kranz and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Geraldine (Raymond) Borgheiinck, Shirley (Joseph) Reichert, Douglas (Grace) Kranz and Gerard Kranz; niece: Suzanne (John) Muralt; nephew: Gregory Kranz and twin great-niece and nephew: Baby Boy and Baby Girl Kranz.
Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck is in charge of the arrangements. To send condolences to the family please visit www.starbuckfh.com.
