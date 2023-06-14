March 19, 1921 - June 2, 2023
Funeral service for Dorothy Marie Ruby, 102, of Pine City, will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City with Pastor John Stiles and Fr. David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 11 from 2-5 p.m. also at the church and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Milburn Cemetery in rural Pine City. Casketbearers will be Johann Peterson, Keith Shatava, Dennis Pederson, Jim Newton, Edward Schmidt, Scott Sundgaard, Darryl Boerger, Matt McConnell, Mike Kosloski, and Scott Shuck.
Dorothy died Friday, June 2, 2023 surrounded by her immediate family at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota.
Dorothy was born March 19, 1921 in Pine City, Minn. to Martin and Augusta (Eide) Haug. At the age of six months, she was raised by her father and brothers, Otto and Milton. She attended the Sauter Country School in rural Pine City and later married Harland Ruby on November 16, 1941 in Pine City.
They farmed east of Pine City for several years prior to moving to Pickstown, SD and Hector, Minn. where Harland worked as an electrician. There, their daughters, Hjordis and Dzidra were born. Eventually they settled in Forest Lake, Minn. where Dorothy operated a daycare for the children of the doctors and nurses at the Forest Lake Doctors Clinic and Hospital for many years. Meanwhile, they enjoyed weekends at the cabin they built along the Snake River.
Dorothy and Harland enjoyed traveling with friends, and following Harland’s death, she enjoyed traveling with relatives the past several years. She always looked forward to friends and family stopping by at the cabin to visit or stay, making fresh rosettes for them, watching the wildlife that stopped by her home daily and just watching the seasons change at the cabin. She enjoyed everything from sitting out on her deck in the hot sun to watching a blizzard from her windows.
Dorothy remained independent at her home until May 18, 2023, when she moved to Elderwood Assisted Living in Hinckley. There she made new friends, participated in daily activities and especially enjoyed interaction with the entire staff there. Fortunately, she was only hospitalized for four days prior to her death.
Survivors include her daughter, Dzidra (Dennis) Shatava of Pine City; grandsons: Keith Shatava of Gilbert, Minn. and Johann Peterson of St. Francis, Minn.; niece, Diane Baker of Arizona; son-in-law, Roger Peterson of Blaine, Minn.; special friends, Darlene “Dottie” (Robert) Morton of McKinley, Minn., the Carson family from Iowa, several great nieces and nephews, and close neighbors who watched out for her daily.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; daughter, Hjordis Peterson; siblings: Milton, Otto, Martha, Inga, Anna, Ole, Dinah, Elsie and Peter; and a half-sister, Esther.
Funeral arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, Gilbert, Minn. (218) 741-6448.
