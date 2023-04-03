Gene Aurelius passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood at the age of 96.
Eugene Ernest Aurelius was born March 13, 1926 to Ernest and Genevieve (Lagerbeck) Aurelius in St. Paul, Minn. Gene grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Harding High School. He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Kingsbury. He enjoyed reading the newspaper in its entirety and thoughtfully contributed to many charities close to his heart.
Gene is survived by Germaine Hoschka; children Karen (John) Hammel, Scott Aurelius (Robin Bradley), Ross Aurelius, Eric (Sara) Aurelius, Craig (Nicole) Aurelius, Kirsten (Kevin) Jagoe, Connie (Jim) Kelsey, Lori Kirchoff, Steven (Jodi) Davis, Julie (Jeff) LaCroix, Shelley Davis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; the Hoschka family- Mike Hoschka, Jim (Heidi) Hoschka, Lisa (Greg) Schneider, Bob Hoschka and their many children and grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Genevieve Aurelius, sisters Maxine and Elaine.
A memorial service for Eugene is planned for 3 p.m.; Sunday, April 2 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place at a future date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
Memorials in Gene’s memory and in lieu of flowers may be directed to the: Can Do Canines, 9440 Science Ctr. Dr., New Hope, Minn. 55428 or St. Jude’s Hospital
Funeral arrangements for Eugene Aurelius are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
