Jerry Knosalla passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Golden Horizons in Sandstone at the age of 80.
Jerry Eugene Knosalla was born Oct. 23, 1941 to William and Clova (Line) Knosalla in Clarissa.
Jerry is survived by his daughters: Shannon (Paul) Widenstrom, Crystal (Gary) Hopkins, Tiffanie (Greg) Shankey; grandchildren: Brittany (John) Sassen, Dylan (Miranda) Shankey, Alicia (Jess) Hopkins, Dana Hopkins; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Easton, Tucker and Lexi Sassen; siblings: David (Linda) Knosalla, Lyle Knosalla, Darrell (Betty) Knosalla; sister-in-law Deidre Knosalla; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Clova Knosalla; wife Mary Knosalla; sisters Delores (Homer) Jones, Lillian (Roger) Hanson, Beatrice (Victor) Dudley, Louise (Bob) Marberry; brothers Bill Knosalla and William Paul Knosalla; great-granddaughter Adalynn Shankey.
Deacon Gene Kramer officiated the funeral service for Jerry on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Jan. 28, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church with a 10 a.m. Rosary. The interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
