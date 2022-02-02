Jonathan (Jon, Papa) Alexander Shorma passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at home in Andover at the age of 59.
Jon was born on March 6, 1962 in Minot, North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota in 1966. Jon attended Grades K and one in Biwabik and grades two to eight in Minneapolis and graduated from Totino Grace High school in 1980. Jon attended Minnesota School of Business from 1982-1984 and earned an Electrical and Electronics Engineering Degree. Later he added a Class A Electrician’s license to this degree. Jon worked for Floyd Security as a Field Service Technician from 1984-2017 until his health prevented him from working.
Jon met his wife Nancy in 2003, and they were married in Pine City in 2005. They made their home in Ham Lake, and Andover.
Jon loved to hunt deer, fish, boat, ride his snowmobile, and four-wheeler. He loved camping, yard games, grilling and spending time with his family.
Jon is survived by his parents Andrew and Sharon (McNamara) Shorma (Pine City), wife Nancy (Westmoreland) Shorma (Ham Lake), his son Joseph (Kelly) Kneath (Osceola, Wisconsin), daughter Christina (Chris) Marlow (Andover), son John (Jessica) Kneath (Crystal), daughter Jenny Kneath (Minneapolis), son Kenneth (Brandy) Berra (Grand Rapids), 23 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his sister Vicki (Randy) Larson, nephew Leonard Larson (Kori Laszcwski), niece Marie Larson (Richard Hanson) all of Pine City.
A Celebration of his life for family and friends will be held on Feb. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 4258, 600 1st Avenue NW, Pine City, MN, 55063.
