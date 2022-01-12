Judith Hahn

Judith “Judi” Marie Hahn, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2022 in Cornucopia, Wisconsin. Judi was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Judi was born on June 24, 1946 to Vernon F. Janssen & Marcella (Olson) Janssen of Beroun, and was the oldest of eight children. Judi graduated high school from Pine City in 1964 and worked many years at the Sperry/Unisys Corporation in Minneapolis.
Judi was married to Gerald Duane Eggers from 1968 to 1980 and they had two children, Kendra and Kevin. Judi was married to William “Bill” Edwin Hahn from 1985 until his death in 2014. Judi and Bill lived in Colfax, Wisconsin for most of their 29 years of marriage where they shared a love of the outdoors.
In Colfax, Judi loved to read and work in her garden. Judi and Bill would also regularly travel to go boating and spend time with good friends near Cornucopia on Lake Superior. After Bill’s death, Judi moved full time to Cornucopia where she struggled with the many challenges of Parkinson’s disease. Judi loved sharing the outdoors with her grandchildren and spending time with her lake friends as much as possible.
Judi is survived by her children: Kendra (Rick) Evans and Kevin (Marti) Eggers; grandchildren Brittney Ziesmer, Austin (Amelia) Eggers, Evan (Cameron) Eggers, Jack Eggers and Vanessa Eggers; great-granddaughters Madisyn Steiner and Evelyn Eggers. Judi is also survived by four brothers, Jerry (Marlene), Jim (Terri), Jon (Janet), and Jeff (Tracy), two sisters JoAnn and Janelle (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.
Judi was preceded in death by her husband Bill Hahn, grandson Andrew Ziesmer, and sister Jeanee Thompson.
A celebration of Judi’s life will be held at the Bloomer Moose Lodge on Jan. 16, 2022 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. with a time for sharing stories at 1 p.m. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at olsonfuenralhomebloomer.com
