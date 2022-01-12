Judith Klepsa

Judy Klepsa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at her home in Brook Park at the age of 75.
Judith Ann Reiser was born to Ed and Barbara (Buchanan) Reiser on Nov. 30, 1946 in Eldorado, Kansas. They moved to Hinckley in the early 1950’s where Judy attended Hinckley schools and was active in 4-H and church. Judy met her husband of 56 years, Joseph Frank Klepsa in Hinckley. After graduating Judy moved to the twin cities and worked at International Milling in downtown Minneapolis as an accountant. Joe and Judy married on July 17, 1965. They moved to Brook Park in 1968 to raise a family. Judy also worked at Plastech Corporation in Rush City, the 4-H extension office in Hinckley and the Pine City Lakeside nursing home until she retired in 1996.
Judy devoted much of her time to her family. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening and sewing. These skills were passed along to her children and grandchildren. Judy was active with the kids in 4-H, church activities and sporting events while they were in school. Camping was also a favorite of Judy’s. Judy and Joe would plan 4 -5 trips a year with Grand Marais being her favorite where they would trout fish. Judy especially enjoyed it when other family and friends were able to join them.
Judy is survived by her loving husband Joe Klepsa; son Brad (Lori Vorlicky) Klepsa; daughter Brenda (Paul) Cummings; sister Pam (Pat) Murray; sister-in-law Cheryl Reiser; grandsons Nick (McKenzie) Klepsa and Ryan Cummings; great-grandchildren Dax Klepsa, Ila Klepsa; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Barbara Reiser and brother Joseph Lynn Reiser.
Deacon Mark Pulkrabek will officiate at a memorial service for Judy: 11 a.m.; Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Beroun.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
