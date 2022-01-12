Laurence Eich

Laurence “Larry” Eich passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 70.
Laurence Joseph Eich was born May 15, 1951 to Adrian and Dolores (Stoffel) Eich in Minneapolis.
Larry graduated from Minneapolis Central High School in 1969. He continued his education at Dunwoody Technical Institute in the Electrical Department, graduating in 1974. Larry was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad in the Signal Department for over 40 years.
He married Roberta (Bobbi) Olson in 1981 and in June celebrated their 40th Anniversary. Upon retirement they moved from Minneapolis to a lake home on Pokegama Lake, Pine City.
Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and tinkering in his workshop. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Roberta “Bobbi” Eich of Pine City; siblings: Mary Kamrud of Shoreview, Jeanne (Mike) Shupe of Tuscon, Arizona, Katy (Laurence) Berg of Hudson, Wisconsin, Jerry Eich of Edina, Anita Eich of Moundsview, Tom (Darla) Eich of Princeton, Paul (Mary Ann) Eich of Waterville, Andy Eich of Minneapolis, Sue (Randy) Plaisance of East Bethel; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law: Jan (Dave) Hoppe of Watertown, Wisconsin, Steve (Vicki) Olson of Honolulu, Hawaii, Keith Olson of Horicon, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Adrian and Dolores Eich; brothers-in-law William Kamrud, Dave Olson.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry: 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was planned from 5 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
