January 18, 1961 - August 26, 2023
Laurie Madison peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the age of 62, after an eight year battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Laurie Ann Erickson, was born on Jan. 18, 1961 in Waseca to Donald and Ellen Erickson, the seventh of eight children. When Laurie was very young, her father and mother purchased a farm east of Sandstone, near Duxbury and moved the family from Waseca to that farm. Laurie grew up on the farm, taking care of the livestock, helping harvest crops and other farm chores. She attended school in Sandstone, graduating in 1979.
Laurie loved all children; which led her to a paraprofessional job with the Finlayson elementary school. Later, she took an accounting course at the Pine Technical Community College in Pine City. After graduating she worked as an accountant for a few years, but still missed working with kids, so she returned to the para pro field and worked for the Mora elementary school until health problems forced her into an early retirement.
After retiring, Laurie found a new interest; making quilts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the “quilting ladies”, a task she enjoyed and looked forward to every week. She was also a very artistic gardener, raising beautiful flowers in her many gardens. She was able to create a beautiful park like setting out of an overgrown woodlot of weeds and brush and make a living work of art.
On April 22, 2005, Laurie married Mark Madison. Mark and Laurie enjoyed traveling to Sweden, Mexico, Florida, South Dakota, Alaska, and northern Minnesota’s gunflint trail, and boundary waters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
Laurie is survived by her husband Mark Madison of Pine City; daughter Jessica (Jake) Britton of Askov; son Jacob (Patty) Vodenka Reed of Taylors Falls; sisters Mary (Todd) Anderson of Sandstone, Joellen (James) Hamann of Preston, Annie Kukuk of Moose Lake; brothers Dave (Joan) Erickson of Askov, Michael Erickson of Tampa, Fla.; brothers-in-law Jerry Arnold of Fountain, Brad (Michele) Madison of Spokane Wash., and Paul (Lindsay) Madison of Meridian Idaho; sisters-in-law Muriel Erickson of Deer River, and Pam (John) Phiry of Meridian, Idaho; other family members Jon (Ranee) Madison of Bismarck, N.D., Michael Madison of Ramsey, Leah (Jake) Oven of Proctor; grandchildren Honey Vodenka Reed, Dusty Vodenka Reed, Sunny Vodenka Reed, Daily Vodenka Reed, Poppy Vodenka Reed, Ryder Vodenka Reed, Dorian Britton, McKenzie Britton, Verrick Britton, Carter Madison, Emily Madison, Nevaeh Madison, Kahylen Madison, Barrett Madison, Whitney Madison, and Audrey Oven; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ellen Erickson; sister Becky Arnold; brother Don Erickson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dallas and Alyce Mae Madison; sister-in-law Bobbi Erickson; brother-in-law Gene Kukuk; nephews Kip Kukuk and Ben Erickson.
Pastor John Stiles will officiate at funeral services for Laurie: 11 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Pine Grove cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel http://www.funeralandcremationservice.com/
