Leona Gerving of Pine City passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Welia Health in Mora at the age of 82.
Leona Helen Arnold was born Jan. 5, 1940 to Albert and Leona (Nohner) Arnold in Eden Valley. She was a premature baby, her parents fought hard to keep her alive. The only heat in the home was wood and it took a lot of work to keep the stove running. Leona was so tiny they wrapped her in blankets and placed her in a small container near the wood stove. Leona’s parents worked tirelessly to make sure she survived. Growing up in a loving family; she did many chores around the home and helped out watching her younger siblings Carol and Ivan. Her older brother Stan loved to play tricks on her. Leona was always willing to help her family work on the farm and she developed a love for gardening while helping. Many times you could find her taking care of her many cousins so her aunts and uncles could help with farm work. She grew up healthy and made many accomplishments throughout her lifetime.
Leona went to St. Cloud High School and Stan enlisted in the United States Marines. Home on a leave Stan brought Carl Gerving, a fellow marine, with him. Leona met Carl and they started their life journey together. After they were married they lived and worked in the metro area. Leona always dreamed of moving her family of six children to a farm and getting the kids out of the city. She wanted her kids to live a country life and enjoy the outdoors. They moved their family to Rush City in the late 60’s and she could finally have that big garden, which was a must with six children.
Leona and Carl moved to a hobby farm in Pine City, she loved inviting the relatives from the cities to visit the farm. The family made many trips to different state forests making many memories. When they were empty nesters she worked outside the home at: the Swedish Inn, Ben Franklin, Plastech and Subway. She enjoyed her coworkers where ever she worked.
Leona struggled with health issues for many years and she fought hard every day and enjoyed every day with the help of her loving husband Carl and many other family members. Leona had a good heart and lived her life serving others, she will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Leona is survived by her husband Carl Gerving of Pine City; children LeRoy Gerving of Osceola, Wisconsin, Wanda (Hans) Luckoff of Danbury, Wisconsin, Wade Gerving of Pine City, Rita (Michael) Moonen of Mora, Larry (Dottie) Gerving of Hurblock, Maryland., Connie (Roger) Doenz of Pine City; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Stanley (Pauline) Arnold of Ortley, South Dakota, Ivan Arnold (Betty Hakenson) of Fessenden, North Dakota, Carol DeVine of Rush City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Leona Arnold; brother-in-law Jack DeVine.
A private family service for Leona has been planned.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
