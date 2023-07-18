April 17, 1966 - July 7, 2023
Lisa Jayne Boomgaarden was born on April 17, 1966, in St. Paul, Minnesota the second of four daughters to Donald and Leola (Davis) Boomgaarden. She moved to Braham, Minn. in 1974 with her family where she grew up and developed a strong work ethic doing chores with her parents and siblings on the family poultry farm.
After graduating from Braham High School in 1984, she attended Pillsbury College in Owatonna, Minn. where she received a Bachelor or Arts in Business Administration. She forged her place in the finance industry in Minneapolis, working for over 25 years for Ameriprise Financial Services and then 8 years at U.S. Bank. She had a talent for investing and a keen eye for the real estate market.
Lisa had a strong passion for living life. She loved to travel, visiting nearly every state in the U.S. and many countries around the world throughout her life including Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, England, India, Holland and more. She had no fear of new experiences, including “Mudder” runs and jumping out of airplanes. She was an avid bird hunter, with her beloved British Labs Fester, Haley, and Addy over the years – enjoying the outdoors with her four-legged best friends and her human friends whenever she could. Most of all Lisa was a fierce, loving sister to Lori (Miller), Lynae (Boomgaarden), LeAnn (Wobschall) and honorary sister Jackie (Kowalski). She adored her family, always there when needed no matter what the circumstance. She became the “best Aunt ever” to her nieces and nephews, always willing to take them on an adventure with her at moment’s notice. She was our “safe place to land” and will be dearly missed.
Lisa passed away on July 7, 2023, after a long, difficult battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Having been diagnosed at stage 4 in 2016, she partnered with Mayo Clinic, volunteering herself for any and all treatments that would, if not help her, help someone else down the road in the same situation. Knowing how strong her faith was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we rejoice knowing we’ll reunite with her one day and thank you for helping us celebrate her life.
Lisa is survived by her sisters, Lori (Tom) Miller, Lynae Boomgaarden, LeAnn (Patrick) Wobschall, Jackie (Stephen) Kowalski; and nieces and nephews, Katie Miller, Jacob (Mikaela) Miller, Jessica Miller, Coriena Miller, David Miller, Hanna Sterling, Ally Wells, Sabrina Wobschall, Jacob Wobschall, Jack Wobschall, Caylen Wobschall, Bella Wobschall, Aubrey Wobschall, Kenny Wobschall, Meggan (Aaron) Kowalski, Kristin (Dylan) Hill, Courtney Kowalski, Morgan (Hunter) Kowalski, and Nate Kowalski.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Braham Covenant Church with Pastor Jake King officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City. A luncheon will be held following the services. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Braham Covenant Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.