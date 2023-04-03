Richard Johnson

Richard Leslie Johnson, age 96, of Cambridge, and formerly of Pine City, died March 19, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing The Gables.
Richard was born Aug. 13, 1926 in Rock Creek, Minnesota to Harold and Emma (Dahl) Johnson. He attended West Rock School until the eighth grade and graduated from Pine City High School. Richard then served his country in the US Army during WWII, being stationed in Japan. After the service, he returned home and was married to Blanche Harapat on June 9, 1951 in Brook Park. They made their home in West Rock where Richard farmed until 1969. In 1983, Richard sold the bakery he owned with his son, Dan, and retired. Richard and Blanche moved to Bella Vista, Ark. where they lived until returning to Cambridge in 2019. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing town baseball and his team became state champions one year. He also was an avid bowler and die hard golfer.
Richard is survived by two sons, Duane (Debbie) Johnson and Dan Johnson; five grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) Johnson, DeAnne (Jeff) Misgen, Rick Johnson, Amy (Tim) Janssen, and Keith Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Myles, Graham, Quinn, Josephine, Remy and Willa; and by other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche; and siblings, Chester Johnson, Virgil Johnson, Moritz Johnson and Bernice Bergseth.
A private graveside service will be held at West Rock Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.