Rosemary Struss

Rosie Struss of Pine City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Lakeside Health and Rehab at the age of 90.
Rosemary Marcella Hauer, more commonly known as Rose or Rosie was born on Aug. 30, 1931 to parents Andrew and Virginia (Mason) Hauer in Hector. Rosie and her family moved to the Lino Lakes area in 1939. She attended school in Forest Lake and graduated from high school in 1949. After high school, Rosie worked at the arsenal in Arden Hills.
Rosie was united in marriage with Robert Struss on Sept. 9, 1950. Their son Michael was born in November of 1951 and their small, young family lived in Lino Lakes until 1962 when they purchased a farm in Pine City. Rosie was always known as a very hard worker on the family farming operation. She milked cows, helped with crops and tossed hay bales with the best of them. The family continued to dairy farm until 1984. After they sold the farm, Rosie worked in the food prep area for several local restaurants; Grantsburg Inn, The Pines and the Rock Creek Motor Stop where she was known for her potato salad.
Rosie enjoyed caring for others and she loved the outdoors where she could fish and spend time tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her three grandchildren that grew up and lived across the yard from the farm house. Rosie was always up for a good, competitive game of cards with her friends, her grandchildren and even her great grandchildren. She enjoyed country music, trips to Branson, various casino trips with friends, an afternoon of bingo, good crossword puzzles and she rarely missed a church service. Rosie made many beautiful quilts over the years and ensured her family each got one for a keepsake. She spent her free time redoing furniture and could often be found in her chair crocheting gifts for family and friends.
In 2015, Rosie moved into Golden Horizons Assisted Living after leaving the farm. She recently became a resident of Lakeside Health & Rehab in 2021. Rosie’s servant heart continued as she helped care for other residents and friends even while living in assisted living.
Rosie is survived by her son Mike (Barb) Struss of Pine City; grandchildren: Tim (Kristen) Struss, Tami Aagaard, Tricia (Jeff) Jahnz all of Pine City; great grandchildren: Lydia, Lukas, Lily Struss, Abby, Ethan Aagaard, Lauryn, Rhyen, Dru, Dierks Jahnz; chosen daughter Pam Ardner; sisters: Delores (Doug) Ramsden, Theresa (Willie) Krysinski, Kathy (Gene) Houle, Donna Hauer; brothers Gene Hauer, Andrew Hauer, Dick Hauer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew & Virginia Hauer; husband Robert Struss; sister Mary Ann (Tom) Van Syoc; sister-in-law Barb Hauer; brother Jerome (Janet) Hauer.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Swanson Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and at St. Anthony Commons one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment took place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
