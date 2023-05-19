Steven Wade Odegard (Odie), passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2023 at Regions hospital. He was only 70 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Steve was born on October 14, 1952.
Steve was born above the Mason’s Variety Store (aka the Pizza Pub) in Pine City, Minnesota. He grew up in Pine City and attended Pine City high school. He met the love of his life while stationed in Athens, GA 49 years ago (through her brother Chuck) and were happily married for 47 years. Shortly after they married, they started a family and six years later had 5 beautiful children. He later on attended Century college for HVAC and worked for People’s Natural Gas (now Minnesota Energy Resources), then prior to retirement he was the State Safety Manager for Minnesota and helped us all become more safe. Who could forget his safety cones that he pulled out anytime he parked anywhere.
Steve served his country for 24 years, completed 5 years of active duty and 19 years as a reservist for the United States Air Force. He retired in 1995 as Master Sergeant of the Communication Squadron. During his time in service, he was recognized for his selection to represent the 934 Communication Squadron as one of the twelve outstanding airmen of the year for 1989, Senior Noncommissioned Officer category.
Steve was a fun spirited soul who took on many passions. These include cycling (a hair away from making the Olympic team and cycling from Macon, Georgia to Alaska), working on cars, picking dandelions, making wine, serving on the school board, teaching the youth at Confirmation, and serving as a Deacon from November of 2017 until he retired in October of 2022. He had an incredible talent to figure out how to make things work and explain it to others in a way that they could understand. He brought this to his children when working on cars or heating and air related projects. Then in retirement he brought this to his many customers at Boondoggle Winery.
Steve was the first to crack a joke, the first to give you the shirt off his back, and always ready with a smile. He cared so deeply for the people around him and always had time for them. Everyday was an adventure for him, he had a child-like curiosity and made everything fun. He never gave up in spite of the challenges and always persevered. Where most people buckle under pressure, he thrived by meeting every obstacle with heart and drive. He was a teacher and reminded all of us through his actions to “leave things better than you found it.” He made an impact on many lives and will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
Steve is survived by his wife Mary Odegard; his children Melissa Odegard, Jessica Miller spouse Nick, Joel Odegard spouse Nina, Kim Stumne spouse Andrew, and Sarah Root spouse Randy (Bud) and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Larry Odegard, Jay Odegard, and Doug Odegard.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Naomi Odegard as well as his brothers, Norman Odegard and Kurt Odegard and his aunt Verna Nelson.
Bishop Daniel Felton will Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Steve: 1 p.m.; Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for Sunday (May 21) from 2-5 p.m., Rosary at 4:30 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials in Steve’s memory may be directed to:
St. Patrick’s Youth Program
P.O. Box 490, 203 Lawler Avenue South
Hinckley, MN 55037
Funeral arrangements for Steven Odegard are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
