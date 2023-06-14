Waylon “Bubba” Schultz

Waylon “Bubba” Schulz passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Waylon Jacob Schulz was born to Jake and Megan Schulz July 2, 2020 in Mora, Minn. He was welcomed home by two very excited big sisters, Evelyn and Vivian Schulz. Bubba as his family lovingly nicknamed him, loved everything about life. From the day he was born he was “hot” but not one day was he not a very happy boy.
Bubba was the “true American boy.” Waylon loved following his dad around doing odd projects and building different things around the house. At dinner time, you could usually catch him on the table or on his mom’s kitchen counters. Bubba loved spending time in Longville, Minn. at his grandparents’ cabin; there he, his parents and extended family enjoyed the outdoors and boat rides.
Waylon loved all things that involved dirt bikes, fishing, tractors, tools, four wheelers…all boy things. He was a great brother and loved stealing his sister’s toys or stuffies – even if they were girlie. No matter how short their time is on earth, they still have a story to tell.
Waylon is survived by his loving parents Jake and Megan Schulz; sisters Evelyn, Vivian all of Rock Creek; grandparents Jeff and Jolleen Selvog, Mike and Marie Schulz all of Pine City, John and Amy Miesner of Lancaster; great-grandparents Steven and Shar Shamp of Forest Lake, Thomas and Patricia Miesner of Lancaster, Leslie Benson of Pine City; aunts and uncles Travis and Holly Leibel of Rush City, Nick Miesner of Pine City, Nathan Miesner and Tiffany of Cambridge; step-brother Connor (Bry) Selvog of Harris; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Waylon’s Life will be held at his parents’ home: 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.